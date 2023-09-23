Nottingham mum who worked to raise bleed kit numbers honoured
- Published
A woman who has campaigned to install bleed kits in pubs and public areas after her son's death was one of eight winners at BBC Radio Nottingham's Make a Difference Awards.
The awards recognise people who go above and beyond to help others.
Zoe Cooke, who has campaigned since Byron Griffin was stabbed in 2021, was given her award at The Indian Community Centre Association in Nottingham.
She said if she changed "one child's life, then it's a job well done".
Ms Cooke started campaigning after Mr Griffin, 22, was stabbed in Eyre's Garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, in July 2021 after a fight.
Four men were jailed for his murder in February 2022.
Since her son's death, Ms Cooke has worked alongside Nottingham College to install bleed kits across the city, including one at Nottingham College City Hub, which was installed in memory of Mr Griffin.
Speaking at the ceremony, the fundraiser award winner said she was "in total shock".
"I am really, really proud and I hope, if there is a heaven up there, my son's proud," she said.
"It's what I've always said.
"If I make a difference in one child's life, then it's a job well done."
The winners for each category were:
- Volunteer - Charlie Banton-Wilson
- Community - Sharing The Love Community Group
- Fundraiser - Zoe Cooke
- Carer - Lynn Kiddy
- Great Neighbour - Linda Knight
- Bravery - Kori Stovell
- Green - The Muddy Fork
- Together - Empowerment for Heya
