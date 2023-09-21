Police patrols stepped up in Nottingham over school tie prank
- Published
An online "prank" has led to increased police patrols in Nottingham city centre.
Nottinghamshire Police said they had been alerted to two large gatherings of school children in recent days.
The force said it was linked to a social media prank involving ties being forcibly removed from pupils from other schools.
It added there had not had any reports of crimes being committed but a dispersal order had been put in place.
Schools contacted
Ch Insp Karl Thomas said: "We believe [the gatherings] are linked to an internet prank and poses no danger to the public.
"No crimes have been recorded due to these two gatherings.
"However, we realise this can appear intimidating for those visiting the city due to the number involved and have therefore put some measures in place.
"We have increased our patrols in the city and issued a temporary dispersal notice that will allow us to direct people away from the city centre if we believe they are involved in the prank.
"We would encourage school pupils not to carry out the prank which involves removing the school tie of a pupil from a different school and posting it on social media.
"We have also contacted all city schools to ensure the message is sent out to parents and family members so they can be made aware."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.