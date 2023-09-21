Goose Fair mascot lands in Nottingham ahead of historic city fair
Nottingham's famous Goose Fair mascot has returned to the city ahead of the historic event.
The 6ft 6ins (2m) tall model, known as "Goosey", has again taken pride of place the Mansfield Road roundabout.
Goosey's arrival each year signals the approach of the fun fair, which is one of Europe's largest and is attended by thousands of visitors.
This year's fair will take place at the Forest Recreation Ground between 29 September and 8 October.
Organisers of the Goose Fair said the event dates back to 1284.
This year's fair could be affected by tram strikes which threaten "transport chaos" for people attending, according to the GMB Union.
Dates for the strike have not yet been confirmed by the union.
