Talks to avoid Nottingham Goose Fair tram strike break down
The latest round of talks between tram bosses and a union to avoid industrial action during Nottingham's Goose Fair have broken down.
The GMB union previously said 92% of its members backed strikes after being offered a pay rise between 9% and 6.75% earlier this month.
Nottingham Trams Limited said it was "disappointed" talks had faltered.
The GMB said tram bosses should do "everything in their power" to bring the dispute to an end.
The stalemate comes just over a week before the start of the Goose Fair, due to be held at the Forest Recreation Ground between 29 September and 8 October.
Transport chiefs said the current offer stood between 10% and 8% but the union said its members were working in the"worst economic climate for a generation".
GMB regional organiser Colin Whyatt said the union had been committed through the pay talks to resolving strike action.
"We never wanted to be on the gates for Goose Fair and we are committed to continue to have pay talks with the business but to try and avert 10 days of industrial action over Goose Fair," he told the BBC.
"We're trying to get our members a fair pay rise in the worst economic climate we've had in a generation and what we are saying is the offer made is not enough."
Nottingham Trams Limited said it was "disappointed the union has rejected the latest offer".
Chris Wright, managing director of the network, said the proposal represented an overall pay rise of 21% since the Covid pandemic but they "remain committed" to reaching an agreement.
"Following two weeks of intensive negotiations with the GMB to find a fair and sensible resolution to this dispute, our focus must now be on preparing for possible industrial action by the union and providing clarity for customers as we approach one of the busiest times of the year," he said.
The Goose Fair is one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe and dates back more than 700 years but was cancelled twice during the Covid pandemic.
