Police looking for drugs raid canal boat and two homes
- Published
Three men have been charged with drugs offences after police raided a boat and two homes.
Nottinghamshire Police floated towards the small pleasure cruiser in their own boat while colleagues approached from a nearby towpath.
Nobody was on board when they forced entry to the boat, which was moored on the Nottingham Canal near London Road.
However, officers arrested three men when they raided a home in the St Ann's area of Nottingham at the same time.
Police said the three men - aged 29, 30 and 32 - were charged with the following offences:
- Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, and possessing ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for life.
- Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of cannabis, possession of ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for life, and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster with a dagger.
- Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
The early morning raids were carried out on Friday in response to intelligence suggesting the boat may be linked to drug dealing.
The men were arrested at a home in Leighton Street, St Ann's.
While they were there, police seized suspected crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, along with firearm ammunition, a large amount of cash and mobile phones.
The other home raided was in Carnarvon Place in Bingham, but police did not find anything there.
Police said the men were due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 16 October after appearing before magistrates on Monday and being remanded into custody.
