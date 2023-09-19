Man faces robbery charge after women targeted in homes
A man has been charged with robbery after two women were targeted in their Nottinghamshire homes by an intruder.
One victim, in her 70s, had her handbag stolen from an address in Champion Crescent, Mansfield, on Saturday after answering a knock at her door.
Another woman living nearby, also aged in her 70s, was also targeted on the same evening by an intruder who gained access to her home, police said.
A 50-year-old man has been charged with robbery and attempted robbery.
He has also been charged with three counts of theft after various items were stolen from local shops on Wednesday and Sunday.
He is due at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
