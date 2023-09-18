Drug dealer jailed after £60k of heroin found in car
- Published
A drug dealer has been jailed after police found wads of cash and blocks of heroin when they stopped his car on the M1.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers pulled over Tanveer Khan after he overtook them at speed on the motorway.
A search of his car revealed a £60,000 stash of heroin and £20,000 in cash under the drivers seat.
The 34-year-old was jailed for four years and three months at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
He had admitted a total of four charges of possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of criminal property at an earlier hearing.
The police said Khan, of Highfield Place, Bradford, initially admitted having a small amount of cocaine and heroin for personal use when he was stopped at Trowell service station in June.
However he had two blocks of heroin wrapped in plastic bags and hidden between two child car seats, the force said.