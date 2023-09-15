Mansfield: Woman blinded in one eye after 'horrible' bleach incident
A woman has lost the sight of one eye after bleach was poured on her from a bridge.
The victim was approaching an underpass in Mansfield when she was targeted, Nottinghamshire Police, said.
The woman reported seeing three young men on the bridge in Portland Street at about 20:00 BST on 2 September.
Det Insp James Oakton said: "This was a horrible incident that left a woman with serious injuries, including damage to her eyesight."
He added: "The victim has understandably been left distraught by what happened and we're determined to track down the people responsible."
Police believe one of the suspects is white, aged about 17, with short, light hair, and was wearing a white tracksuit.
"We have progressed with our investigation but now want to hear from any additional witnesses who have yet to come forward," said Det Insp Oakton.
"Anyone who saw this may not have been aware of just how serious this incident was, so I hope this appeal will serve to jog their memories and motivate them to come forward."
