Simon Horsfield: Conman builder gained thousands from 'shoddy work'
A fraudulent builder who duped thousands of pounds from his victims through "shoddy" extensions and building work has been jailed.
Simon Horsfield from Clipstone, Nottinghamshire, was given a five-year jail sentence after he was found guilty following a seven-week trial.
The offences were carried out while Horsfield was involved in a company named Duraclad.
One victim said the 48-year-old had "completely deceived" them.
Nottingham Crown Court was told the offences happened between September 2014 and February 2018.
Trading Standards said Horsfield was sentenced on Thursday after a jury found him guilty of four counts of fraud - which costs a number of victims and a business more than £400,000.
They added Horsfield "pressured householders" across the East Midlands into paying for "shoddy" extensions that in many cases needed demolishing
The court heard one victim, a pensioner, had to borrow money to demolish and rebuild the £22,000 orangery that had "water running down the walls", rising damp and an open drain in it.
She had to sell her property to cover the additional costs, Trading Standards said.
'Stolen our money'
Another victim, who was a full-time carer to his disabled wife, paid £13,500 for adaptations to their home.
He described his experience of hiring Mr Horsfield and an associate, saying they had "completely deceived us, stolen our money, damaged our house and destroyed our garden".
A legitimate company that Horsfield worked for on a self-employed basis, Right Frame, also lost £120,000 in contracts he siphoned off for himself, diverting money to his own accounts, Trading Standards said.
Horsfield was prosecuted following an investigation led by the National Trading Standards East Midlands Regional Investigation Team, hosted by Nottinghamshire County Council.
Lord Michael Bichard, chair of National Trading Standards, said: "Horsfield's greed damaged lives, caused great emotional distress, and even cost people their homes. I am delighted that justice has been served.
"We want to put a stop to this malicious targeting of people simply wanting to improve their homes."