Two arrests after firearm alert in Nottingham city centre
Two women have been arrested after an imitation firearm was seized in Nottingham city centre.
Officers were called to Maid Marian Way at about 17:50 BST on Wednesday following multiple reports of two people in possession of a weapon.
The suspects, both women aged 20, were located in Clumber Street a short time later.
Both were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Ch Insp Neil Humphries, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We take any report of this nature extremely seriously and as part of our response to this incident a large number of officers were deployed to multiple locations in the city centre.
"We also stopped a bus in the city following reports, which later proved to be incorrect, that a suspect had boarded the vehicle. I would like to thank the passengers for their patience and understanding.
"I would also like to thank other members of the public for calling in and providing important information which allowed us to quickly and safely resolve this incident."
