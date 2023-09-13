Bulwell: Police arrest third man over raid on jewellers

Police generic imageNottinghamshire Police
Nottinghamshire Police said the break-in occurred at a shop in Commercial Road, Bulwell

Police investigating a robbery at a high street jewellers in Nottingham have made a further arrest.

Officers went to Commercial Road, Bulwell, after two offenders smashed a window at Gold Bulwellion at about 15:40 BST on Friday.

Two men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of robbery over the weekend.

A third man, aged 41, was arrested and detained on suspicion of the same offence.

Footage from the scene captured the moment thieves filled a bag with jewellery before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Nottinghamshire Police said detectives were continuing to analyse CCTV footage and carry out local inquiries into the robbery.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.