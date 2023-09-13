Nottinghamshire sex offender jailed for abusing 'innocent child'
A sex offender who was found guilty of repeatedly abusing an "innocent child" has been jailed for six years.
Alan Copeland, 59, of Third Avenue, Rainworth, began abusing the young girl nearly a decade ago, telling her to keep what happened secret.
She exposed Copeland after telling her family when she was old enough to understand his wrongdoing.
He was found guilty of three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity on 6 September.
Copeland denied the charges but was found guilty after a two-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
A jury heard video testimony from the girl, and were also made aware of two similar convictions against the offender dating back to the 1990s, the force added.
'Danger to young girls'
Copeland was added to the sex offenders' register and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order after being found guilty.
Det Con Gemma Sidebottom, who led the investigation, said: "Copeland is an unrepentant sex offender who thought he could abuse an innocent child with impunity, but he clearly hadn't reckoned on the bravery and determination of his victim.
"Thanks to her, Copeland has been exposed as a danger to young girls and will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison."
