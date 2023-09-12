Nottingham: Blackmailer jailed after false rape allegation
- Published
A woman who told a man she would go to the police unless he paid her £5,000 has been jailed for blackmail.
Tahereh Ghorbanlou met her victim through a dating app before they had sex at his address on 12 March 2021.
Ghorbanlou then sent the man a number of messages saying she was injured and that he would be fined £30,000 if a sexual offence allegation was reported.
She then demanded he send £5,000 or she would go the police and accuse him of "sexual violence".
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim, from Nottingham, reported the threats to officers.
'Devious and dishonest'
Ghorbanlou was arrested and told police she was the victim of sexual violence - but refused to give any statement or sign the comments she had made.
The force said she then contacted officers to make an allegation of rape against the man, but police found no evidence she was the victim of a sexual offence.
Inquiries revealed Ghorbanlou, from Horton Drive, Upper Lighthorne, Warwickshire, had searched the internet for "sexual violence price" and "sexual violence definition" the day after the alleged rape.
The 34-year-old admitted one count of blackmail and was jailed for two years and three months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Police said Ghorbanlou had made "devious and dishonest threats", adding it was "pleased her callous behaviour has been exposed by our investigation".
