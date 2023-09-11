Ollerton: Two arrested after man dies in crash
- Published
A man has died and two others have been arrested following a crash in Nottinghamshire.
The crash happened on Friday just after 17:30 BST on the A614 north of the Ollerton roundabout.
A 22-year-old was killed, police confirmed, but no further details about the victim have been released.
Two men, aged 22 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been released on bail.
Officers said a number of other people were injured as a result of the collision but none of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the crash, especially dashcam footage, has been asked to contact police.
