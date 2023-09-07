Nottingham maternity deaths: Police announce criminal inquiry
- Published
A police investigation is to be launched into dozens of baby deaths and injuries at a hospital trust.
The maternity units at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust are already being examined in a review by senior midwife Donna Ockenden.
Nottinghamshire Police said its decision to investigate followed discussions with Ms Ockenden.
The review will become the largest ever carried out in the UK, with about 1,800 families contacted.
Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "On Wednesday I met with Donna Ockenden to discuss her independent review into maternity cases of potentially significant concern at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) and to build up a clearer picture of the work that is taking place.
"We want to work alongside the review but also ensure that we do not hinder its progress.
"However, I am in a position to say we are preparing to launch a police investigation
"I have appointed the Assistant Chief Constable, Rob Griffin, to oversee the preparations and the subsequent investigation."
The announcement follows an investigation by West Mercia Police, launched in June 2020, into maternity practices at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.
An independent investigation there, also conducted by Ms Ockenden, found that 201 babies and nine mothers could have survived with better maternity care over a 20-year period.
"We are currently looking at the work being done in Shrewsbury and Telford by West Mercia Police to understand how they conducted their investigation alongside Donna Ockenden's review and any lessons learnt," said Ms Meynell.
"Now we have met with Donna Ockenden we plan to hold preliminary discussions with some local families in the near future."
The force said Anthony May, NUH's chief executive, had committed to fully co-operate with this police investigation.
