Nottingham: Ex-Paper Lace guitarist and roadie jailed for sex abuse
- Published
A former guitarist for the band Paper Lace, who used his minor celebrity status to groom and assault a boy, has been jailed.
Police said John Chambers, 73, befriended the vulnerable boy more than 30 years ago following success in the UK and US music chart.
He then took it in turns to abuse him with Andrew Polkey, 57, a roadie with the Nottingham-based band.
Both men were jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Chambers and Polkey exploited the young victim for their own sexual gratification.
They would give him drugs and alcohol after inviting him to their homes.
It was during the course of that investigation that two further victims were identified who had each been abused by Polkey.
He and Chambers were both arrested in 2020 and originally denied the offences but later pleaded guilty to multiple counts of abuse.
Chambers, of Crowley Close, Nottingham, was jailed for 10 years and six months for six counts of indecent assault and two counts of indecent assault on a person under 16.
Polkey, of Glade Hill Road, Nottingham, was jailed for 13 years for 17 counts of assault.
A third man, Matthew Mardell, also pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault.
The 46-year-old, who is also from Glade Hill Road, Nottingham, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years.
'Manipulative child abuser'
Nottinghamshire Police first started to looking into the allegations in 2017 when the victim, who is now an adult, came forward to report what had happened to him.
He later decided not to continue with his complaint but changed his mind two years later.
Det Sgt Lee Kirk, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "His evidence was utterly compelling and forensic in detail in places, including details of Chambers' home and of vehicles linked to his former band.
"In it he painted a picture of a predatory and manipulative child abuser who very deliberately groomed and exploited a secondary-school-age boy."
Polkey, a known associate of Chambers, was also identified as an abuser by the victim and a second man.
