Worksop: Town gets more than £160k to tackle crime
A government grant will be used to try to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in a Nottinghamshire town.
The £164,056 has been committed to make streets in the Sandy Lane area of Worksop safer - particularly for girls and women.
Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry said the area had some of the highest concentrations of crime and antisocial behaviour in the county.
She welcomed the Home Office support.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said plans for the money could include installing CCTV, street lighting, offering free home security devices and gating off alleyways.
'Feeling forgotten'
The money will be made available to Bassetlaw District Council, through Ms Henry's office, from October through to March 2025.
Council documents said the area had been chosen "on the basis of the criteria of neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour".
Mrs Henry said: "We have listened to the people of Worksop.
"They do feel sometimes like they are forgotten and I wanted to assure them that I'm determined that funding goes where it is needed."
