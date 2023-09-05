Nottingham: Basford social club to open new outdoor bar after staving off closure
- Published
A social club, saved from the brink of closure by its regulars, has been given permission to open a new outdoor bar area.
Basford Hall Miners' Welfare Social Club faced permanently shutting its doors in January last year.
However, a community campaign led to a change of fortunes for the struggling Nottingham venue.
It is now run by local trustees who said it was going from "strength to strength".
The venue, known locally as The Welfare, was granted a licence for its new patio area by Nottingham City Council on Monday.
Chairman of the club's trustees, Josie Hart, said: "We're really pleased. It's the latest part of our plan to create a great place for the community.
"When I think of where we were last year when the place was locked up, for what people thought was the final time, it's amazing to see it now.
"We didn't know if we'd be able to make it work but we're open every night.
"We've got bums on seats, bookings for next year and we're going from strength to strength, thanks to everybody's hard work."
The club served miners who worked at the nearby Babbington Colliery for decades and Mrs Hart said the new outdoor drinking area was part of the plan to attract new patrons, including families.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the club's plans involved three patios and a kiosk serving drinks outdoors until 21:00.
One resident had objected to the plan over noise fears and the club intends to put up signs urging drinkers to remain quiet and respect neighbours.
