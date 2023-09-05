Nottingham City Council drops plans to demolish old police station
- Published
An appeal to allow the demolition of a Grade II listed former police headquarters and fire station has been refused.
The building, in Shakespeare Street, Nottingham, was built between 1938 and 1940 but has been disused since 2016.
It was granted listed status by the government in January.
Nottingham City Council subsequently appealed for the protection order to be overturned but its bid has now been been rejected.
The authority had been planning to flatten the building and sell the site to allow student flats to be developed.
The decision raises questions over the future of the neighbouring Guildhall development.
The Guildhall is already listed and had been given planning consent to be converted into a hotel complex, but now the council says it will have to review options for the whole site.
David Mellen, leader of the authority, said he was "disappointed" with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's decision.
"We will need to review options for the whole of the site with partners, including the nearby Guildhall building," he said.
"In the meantime, we will continue to keep the site as secure as we can, although this is not an easy task and comes with significant ongoing costs.
"The council is committed to protecting Nottingham's heritage.
"However, when public buildings are no longer needed for their original purpose, councils have a duty to consider what future options would provide best value for local taxpayers.
"The nature of older buildings means finding a suitable alternative use is often not straightforward."
The government's decision has been welcomed by conservation groups.
Ian Wells from the Nottingham Civic Society said: "We're very relieved. It's very important for Nottingham in many ways.
"It's a good interwar building with nice Art Deco features at both ends and those wonderful reliefs of the policeman and fireman."
Historic England said it was still possible to adapt the building instead.
A spokesperson said: "We would be delighted to have discussions with the city council and any interested development partners about the future re-use of this listed building."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.