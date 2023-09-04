Man 'seriously injured' in assault at Southwell Racecourse event
- Published
A man was left with multiple facial fractures when he was assaulted at an event at a Nottinghamshire racecourse.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the "horrible assault", which happened at Southwell Racecourse on 20 August.
The man, who is in his twenties, is believed to have been assaulted close to the stage where acts were performing, between 19:00 and 19:30 BST.
Police have not given any details about the suspect.
'Absolutely essential'
Det Con Chris Archer said: "This was a horrible assault that left a man in hospital with serious facial injuries.
"More than 7,000 people were in attendance at the event when this incident happened, so there will certainly be at least one person who saw this assault take place.
"If that is you, or you have any other information relating to this, it is absolutely essential that you come forward to the police, so that we can act."
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 804 of 20 August.
