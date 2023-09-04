Nottingham: Woman, 39, worked through heart attack symptoms
- Published
A woman who continued working after suffering a heart attack said she is "lucky" to be alive.
Gemma Renault, 39, started to feel pain in her chest and throat but dismissed the thought she was unwell as "stupid".
After the pain returned later the same day in April, she called 111 and was told to go to hospital immediately.
The Nottingham teaching assistant wants younger people to know the symptoms of a heart attack so they can quickly get help.
Miss Renault said she started to experience symptoms while working at Portland Spencer Primary School, in Bilborough.
She "had a feeling something was not right" despite the pain disappearing after five minutes, she said.
The discomfort returned, but it was not until the evening that Miss Renault called for medical advice, at which point she went to Queen's Medical Centre to seek help.
Following a number of tests, she was moved to Nottingham City Hospital where doctors said she had suffered a heart attack.
"It's been an emotional rollercoaster," she said.
"I feel like my physical recovery has been easier than the mental one.
"It's frustrating that I was doing the right things - I was healthy, I went to the gym six times a week - and it still happened.
"It was traumatic, but I also think I am lucky to be here."
Doctors have since diagnosed the school worker with undifferentiated connective tissue disease, an autoimmune illness which affects the heart.
Miss Renault is already back at the gym, but wants other young people, especially women, to understand what symptoms are associated with a heart attack.
"It's not just elderly men who are overweight who experience heart attacks - everyone should be aware of the symptoms and what to do.
"Listen to your body. If I knew then what I know now, I would have called 999 first thing in the morning."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.