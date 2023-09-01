Nottinghamshire: Driver admits causing death of Aimi McCaffery
A driver who struck and killed a mother-of-two with his car while she was out jogging has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Aimi McCaffery, 46, the chief executive of a charity helping young people, was killed in the Nottinghamshire village of Cropwell Bishop on 15 May last year.
Glen Widdowson, 48, from Radcliffe-on-Trent, admitted causing her death at Nottingham Crown Court.
He will be sentenced at the same court on 26 September.
Ms McCaffery's family previously described her as "a wonderful mother, wife, daughter and loving friend".
"We feel like our world has collapsed," they said in a statement.
"Aimi was the bedrock of our family and our grief is incomparable."
Police said Ms McCaffery was struck by a BMW in Cropwell Road, close to where it merged into Radcliffe Road, at about 08:50 BST on the day she died.
A tribute from her workmates at the Love4Life programme said: "Her deep passion for providing support for the young people in our communities was inspirational and will be her legacy.
"She genuinely cared for all her employees and was our biggest cheerleader.
"We will never be able to replace the hole she has left in so many people's lives, but we will carry her enthusiasm, dedication, values and care with us in her memory."
