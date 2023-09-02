Nottingham: Victoria Embankment paddling pool plans revealed
- Published
Designs for the restoration of a historic paddling pool in Nottingham have been released.
The Victoria Embankment pool is getting a £750,000 investment from the government, aimed at giving it a modern update while retaining its history.
In summer 2021 the paddling pool had to close due to leaks and other problems after being open for about 70 years.
The pool designs have been released by Nottingham City Council following a public consultation.
Funding has been secured under the government's Levelling Up plan and a successful National Lottery Heritage Fund application.
The original pool dates back to the 1940s and its current equipment from the 1980s.
Corall Jenkins, portfolio holder for energy, environment, waste services and parks at the council, said parts were difficult to obtain, and often very expensive.
The need for a new pool was further underlined by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, she said, adding that many families would have visited the pool had it not been closed.
Ms Jenkins said: "We're really pleased to have been successful in applying for funding through a variety of sources to move ahead with the project and are excited to now be able to share our plans with the public. We hope people will take the time to view the architects' designs and let us know what they think.
"A modern facility is likely to draw people from a wider area than just the Meadows, given people across the city loved the paddling pool so much. We know how important this is to the people of Nottingham."
The padding pool restoration follows improvement work to the Memorial Gardens in June last year.
