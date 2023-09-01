Lioness Mary Earps to be honoured with Nottingham tram
- Published
The Lionesses' Women's World Cup goalkeeper Mary Earps is to have a Nottingham tram named after her.
Tram operator NET has confirmed it will unveil a tram in honour of the West Bridgford-born footballer, who was awarded the tournament's Golden Glove.
England reached the final, with Earps spectacularly saving a penalty during the game.
Tram bosses said she was "really excited" by the honour and wanted to attend the unveiling.
Earps will join football legends Brian Clough, Jimmy Sirrel, Jack Wheeler and Viv Anderson in having one of the network's 37 trams named after them.
Tim Hesketh, chief executive of Tramlink, the group of companies behind the city's network, said it was a "fantastic thing to do".
He said: "[Mary] wants to come along to the depot to do the unveiling. It's a lovely thing we can do with the trams - all our trams are named after the famous sons and daughters of Nottingham who put Nottingham where it is."
However, Mr Hesketh said it will mean someone's name will have to be removed to make way.
"The biggest challenge we have is we only have a certain number of trams so it's really difficult, you can't just keep adding people forever," he said.
"Thankfully that's not my decision."
No date has been fixed for the tram to be named, he added, but NET said it hoped to update people soon.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.