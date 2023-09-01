Nottingham tram strike action backed by staff vote
Strikes on Nottingham's tram network - which could affect the historic Goose Fair - look set to go ahead.
The GMB said 92% of its members backed industrial action over a pay offer of between 9% and 6.75% - which the union said amounted to a real-terms pay cut.
No dates have been confirmed but the GMB said "Nottingham could now face transport chaos come Goose Fair".
Bosses at the tram operator said they were disappointed at the reaction to a "sensible and fair" pay offer.
Cost of living
About 300 drivers, mechanics, control room and ticket office staff are expected to join the action this autumn.
The union said reps wold agree and announce strike dates in the coming days.
Colin Whyatt, GMB organiser, said: "This is a clear message from Nottingham's dedicated tram staff that they will not be backed into a corner by low pay.
"Tram workers are facing the harshest cost of living crisis in a generation, with many of them unable to afford to live and shop in the city they work in.
"This vote now confirms that Nottingham could now face transport chaos come Goose Fair, an outcome everyone wanted to avoid."
Chris Wright, managing director of Nottingham Trams Limited, said: "While we have noted the outcome of the GMB ballot, we are disappointed at the unnecessary reaction of the union to our sensible and fair pay offer.
"This includes an increase of 9% for our lowest-paid employees and 6.75% for all other members of our team, a proposal that represents an overall pay rise of 20% since the Covid-19 pandemic.
"However, we remain committed to reaching agreement on a reasonable and realistic pay settlement for colleagues."
The Goose Fair is one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe and dates back more than 700 years but was cancelled twice during the Covid pandemic.
It will be held at the Forest Recreation Ground between 29 September and 8 October, repeating the extended 10-day run first trialled in 2022.
