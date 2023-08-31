Police officer death: Wife pays tribute to officer killed on railway
- Published
The wife of a police officer who died after he was hit by a train while trying to save a distressed man said his desire to help others led to him making the "ultimate sacrifice."
Sgt Graham Saville, 46, died on Tuesday after being struck in Balderton, near Newark, last Thursday.
In a statement, released by Nottinghamshire Police, the officer's widow said he was a "wonderful" man.
She said his family had been devastated by his death.
Sgt Saville's wife - who has not been named - said she had taken great comfort from the outpouring of love and admiration.
"Graham was a wonderful man," she said. "He was laid-back, funny, silly and adventurous - he lived life to the full. He loved his job and joined the police to do something worthwhile and to make a difference.
"Ultimately his desire to help others has led to him making the ultimate sacrifice. We are devastated. The outpouring of love from all those who knew him is testament to the amazing person he was.
"We are so lucky to have loved him."
Sgt Saville's colleagues said his death had left a "huge hole" in the policing family.
Officers who worked closely with the father-of-two said his presence would "lift the mood of any shift".
Sgt Saville enjoyed quality time with his wife, children, and two dogs, they added.
He had been newly promoted to the role of response sergeant at Newark Police Station when he died, but had spent most of his Nottinghamshire Police career based at the force's Radford Road station, in Nottingham, after joining from the Metropolitan Police in February 2017.
'Always eager to help'
Speaking on behalf of his team at Radford Road station, PC Matt Pugsley said: "Graham was a wonderful person and amazing police officer.
"He was a true friend and took great pride in helping and developing those who were young in service.
"He had tutored a number of officers, and they all speak so highly of him.
"Graham's presence would lift the mood of any shift and he was always eager to help and support the team."
PC Pugsley added: "As officers we sometimes deal with some horrendous incidents and Graham would always ensure the team were coping.
"This is testament to his character. Graham also had an amazing sense of humour and would always make the team laugh.
"His loss will leave a huge hole in the team and the force, and it will be felt for many years to come."
Another colleague, Sgt Ollie Chadwick, added: "We have lost a friend, not just a police officer.
"We were so lucky to have a response officer with so much experience.
"He was always willing to help and get stuck in."
Nottinghamshire Police has opened an online book of condolence and plans to have the contributions recorded in a physical book for Sgt Saville's family.
British Transport Police (BTP) is leading the investigation into Sgt Saville's death.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it had received a mandatory referral from Nottinghamshire Police after the distressed man was injured.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with [Sgt Saville's] family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time for them, and all of those affected.
"Another man, not connected to the police, suffered severe burns."We are independently investigating the circumstances surrounding how that person came by their injuries, which is in line with our role.
"British Transport Police is looking into the broader circumstances of the incident, and we have established protocols with the police to ensure our investigations do not hinder their ability to conduct enquiries as part of their related investigation."
