Police officer death: Colleagues pay tribute to 'wonderful man'
- Published
Colleagues of a police officer who died after being hit by a train while trying to save a distressed man said his death had left a "huge hole" in the policing family.
Sgt Graham Saville, 46, died on Tuesday after he was struck while responding to concerns over a man's safety in Balderton, near Newark, last Thursday.
Officers who worked closely with the father-of-two said his presence would "lift the mood of any shift".
They said he was a "wonderful" person.
Sgt Saville enjoyed quality time with his wife, his children, and two dogs, they added.
Sgt Saville had been newly promoted to the role of response sergeant at Newark Police Station when he died but had spent most of his Nottinghamshire Police career based at the force's Radford Road station, in Nottingham, after joining from the Metropolitan Police in February 2017.
Speaking on behalf of his team at Radford Road station, PC Matt Pugsley said: "Graham was a wonderful person and amazing police officer.
"He was a true friend and took great pride in helping and developing those who were young in service.
"He had tutored a number of officers, and they all speak so highly of him.
"Graham's presence would lift the mood of any shift and he was always eager to help and support the team."
PC Pugsley added: "As officers we sometimes deal with some horrendous incidents and Graham would always ensure the team were coping.
"This is testament to his character. Graham also had an amazing sense of humour and would always make the team laugh.
"His loss will leave a huge hole in the team and the force, and it will be felt for many years to come.
"Graham was always proud to be an officer, to serve the public, and took great pride in what he did every single day."
