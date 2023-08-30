Police release photos of Nottinghamshire officer killed on train line
Photographs of a police officer who died after being hit by a train while attempting to save a distressed man on railway line have been released.
Sgt Graham Saville died on Tuesday after he was hit while responding to concerns of a man's safety in Balderton, near Newark, on Thursday.
The officer, 46, died in hospital with his family at his bedside.
Flags have been lowered to half-mast at police stations across Nottinghamshire in tribute to Sgt Saville.
Another man, 29, remained in hospital on Tuesday after suffering non life-threatening electrocution injuries.
Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell paid tribute to Sgt Saville, who she said was a "hugely respected and popular colleague".
She added: "Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.
"It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
Floral tributes have been laid outside Newark Police Station, where Sgt Saville worked as a response officer for Nottinghamshire Police.
Insp Simon Riley, chair of the Nottinghamshire Police Federation, said he worked alongside Sgt Saville in Nottingham.
He told BBC Radio Four's Today programme: "Graham was an officer under my command a few years ago when I was a response inspector in the city.
"He was everything you would want in a police officer. He was caring, compassionate, strong, determined and generally an all-round good professional police officer.
"It's fair to say that it's absolutely devastating. We are all deeply saddened [by the news].
"[The man in distress survived] which is testament to the actions of Graham Saville last Thursday evening."
Nottinghamshire Police said it was called to a residential area at about 19:00 BST on Thursday after receiving reports about a man's safety.
Sgt Saville died at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham five days after he was taken to the hospital.
The BTP said its officers were continuing to investigate what happened.
Insp Riley said other police officers who arrived at the scene and witnessed the incident before giving first aid to the men had been receiving support.
"It's indicative of the dangers that our members put themselves in - day-in, day-out, shift-in, shift-out - in order to protect the public," he said.
"There were indeed a number of colleagues present; unfortunately, they did witness the incident and we have been providing support to them as you can probably understand it has been very traumatic to them."
Insp Riley added: "The types of incidents that our members are called to are very often very dynamic, fast-paced and our members are expected to make decisions very quickly on the hoof.
"I'm sure in due course of the investigation there may be things that we need to consider, there may be lessons that may need to be learned, but it's too early to be discussing those at the minute."
