Newark: Festival fireworks axed over 'threats and violence'
- Published
Festival organisers say they were forced to cancel a fireworks display due to intimidation, threats and violence towards staff.
The Newark Festival, which ran for four days in the Nottinghamshire town, was due to close with a fireworks display on Monday evening.
But Newark Town Council said it had to cancel the display due to intimidation, threats and "actual physical violence".
Nottinghamshire Police has been contacted for comment.
The festival included performances from artists including Johnny Hates Jazz, Toyah and Nik Kershaw.
But as technicians were preparing for the fireworks finale, they were met with intimidation and violence from a "group of individuals", the council said in a statement.
"We are conscious that people are so disappointed that we couldn't end the fabulous festival weekend with the scheduled fireworks display," it said.
The council said it had "no alternative" but to cancel the display on Riverside Park for the safety of both the fireworks crew and the general public.
"Given that the Newark Festival weekend had been so successful and enjoyed by so many, such an ending was surely not what anyone would have wanted," it said.
"We hope that the individuals concerned can be identified and we will be working with the police to ensure that appropriate action is taken.
"We thank you for your support and hope that you agree with us that, notwithstanding this sad and disgusting incident, Newark Festival was a massive success and provided four days on entertainment and enjoyment for many."
Paul Taylor, portfolio holder for public protection at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: "The town council officers were right to cancel the fireworks because safety has to be paramount.
"People think it was anti-social behaviour, but this was criminal behaviour that stopped the fireworks, not anti-social."
Concerns were previously raised over a spike in anti-social behaviour in town, and Mr Taylor said youth crime had increased by 45% in the last year.
