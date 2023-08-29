Arnold: CCTV appeal after man demands woman's car keys
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after an attempted robbery in Nottinghamshire.
The female victim was approached by a man in Heddington Gardens, Arnold, at about 19:30 BST on Monday 24 July.
The suspect demanded her car keys and tried to grab her mobile phone before running away empty handed.
The man officers would like to speak to is described as being about 5ft 7in (170cm) tall and aged in his late teens to early 20s.
The force said he was wearing a red or maroon tracksuit, white trainers and also had a rucksack.
The woman was not hurt, police said, but the incident left her shaken.
Det Con Emily Whiteside, of Nottinghamshire Police, urged anyone who recognised the man to come forward "immediately".
