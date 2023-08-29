Nottingham: Man pleads guilty to driving offences after taking bus
A man has admitted taking a bus and failing to stop after a crash in Nottingham.
The empty Indigo Trentbarton bus was taken from Peveril Drive, near Castle Boulevard, on 4 August while the driver was on a break.
Josh Redfern, of Bethulie Road, Derby, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop after a road accident.
The 25-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Redfern also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.
He will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 16 September.
Nottinghamshire Police said soon after the bus was taken, it caused the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf to veer out of its way near Maid Marian Way, leading to the car's tyres bursting.
The bus was recovered shortly afterwards.
