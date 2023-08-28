Nottinghamshire Police probe two 'unexpected' deaths at care home
Two men have died in "unexpected" circumstances within two days of each other at a Nottinghamshire residential home, police have said.
Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Dannsa House, in East Markham, on Friday.
Officers said they then went back on Saturday after a second man died.
In a statement, police said they were working to establish the circumstances that led to the deaths.
'No community risk'
On its website, Dannsa House is described as providing residential care for five young adults with autism, learning disabilities and complex needs, including behaviours of concern.
Det Insp Claire Gould said: "Officers were called by colleagues in the ambulance service following the unexpected death of a man at Dannsa House residential home in East Markham on Friday.
"A second man unexpectedly died at the same property the following day.
"Officers are working on behalf of the coroner to establish the circumstances which led to the deaths.
"We are satisfied there is no risk to the wider community and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this tragic time."
Kisimul Group, which owns Dannsa House, runs 21 residential homes for adults in England, including five in Nottinghamshire.
The owners have been approached for comment.
