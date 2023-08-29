Nottinghamshire Police officer hit by train while helping man dies
A police officer who was hit by a train while attempting to save a distressed man on the tracks has died.
Nottinghamshire Police was called to a residential area in Balderton, near Newark, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday over concerns for a man's safety.
The 46-year-old officer, Sgt Graham Saville, died in hospital on Tuesday with his family at his bedside.
Another man, 29, was taken to hospital after suffering non life-threatening electrocution injuries.
British Transport Police (BTP), which is leading the investigation, said it happened on the line near Newark Northgate station.
Sgt Saville, a Nottinghamshire Police response officer based at Newark Police Station, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died.
'Unimaginably devastating'
Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.
"Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.
"Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.
"It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.
"On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man's life."
Ms Meynell also paid tribute to the officers who attended the scene, some of whom provided medical assistance while waiting for an ambulance.
"This was a deeply traumatic incident for those officers and we have a dedicated team providing support to them," she said.
"When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberate throughout the policing family and we will all deeply mourn our colleague."
Flags across the force will now be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.
BTP said the man who suffered electrocution injuries remained in hospital.
It added officers were continuing to investigate what happened.
Assistant Chief Constable Allan Gregory said: "This is truly devastating news and on behalf of everyone at British Transport Police I'd like to offer sincere and heartfelt condolences to Sgt Saville's family, and to our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police.
"We remain in the very early stages of this investigation and we will be working alongside the Coroner's Office as it progresses.
"It is one of the darkest days in policing to lose an officer in the line of duty, and Sgt Saville's loved ones will be at the forefront of our minds throughout our inquiries."
'Selfless sacrifice'
Nottinghamshire Police Federation branch chairman Simon Riley said: "I cannot convey in words the sadness we all feel at this dreadful news and our hearts go out to Graham's family, all his colleagues in Nottinghamshire Police and his former colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service, where Graham previously served.
"Graham was the epitome of what we should all strive to be as police officers and his selfless act of bravery in trying to save the life of another human being will not be lost on any of us.
"His selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten."
College of Policing Chief Constable Andy Marsh added it was "a tragic reminder of the risks and bravery shown every day by our police officers and staff to keep the public safe".
