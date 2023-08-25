Nottinghamshire Police officer hit by train while helping man
- Published
A police officer is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to the line near Newark Northgate station at about 19:00 BST on Thursday over concerns for a man's safety.
The force said during the incident, the officer was hit by a train, while a man suffered non life-threatening electrocution injuries.
They both remain in hospital.
'Extremely traumatic'
British Transport Police (BTP) is leading the investigation.
Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital. We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.
"This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.
"I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.