Nottingham's Winter Wonderland set to be the longest yet
Nottingham's Winter Wonderland event is set to start a week earlier this year, making it the longest ever.
The annual event, which features a range of stalls and attractions, will run from 7 November until New Year's Eve in Old Market Square.
The 400m long aerial ice track is due to make a return, alongside an ice toboggan and observation wheel.
Construction work is estimated to start between late September and early November.
The festivities will also include a number of bars and food outlets, as well as live music.
The event is being run by the Mellors Group, based in the city, in conjunction with Nottingham City Council.
