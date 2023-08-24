Worksop: Car owner from Rotherham fined after litter thrown
- Published
A man has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 after litter was thrown from the passenger window of his car.
Bassetlaw District Council said a witness reported seeing it happen on Carlton Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on 31 January.
A DVLA search of the car's number plate showed it belonged to Luke Banton of Broom Avenue, Rotherham.
He failed to attend sentencing at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on 27 July but the case was proven in his absence.
The council said Banton was twice invited to undertake a written interview under caution but failed to respond.
He was then invited to attend an interview under caution at the council offices, which he also failed to attend.
He was issued with a fixed penalty notice for £100 but no payment was received.
The case was taken to court and Banton was ordered to pay a fine of £440, costs of £886 and a victim surcharge of £176.
Councillor Darrel Pulk said: "Throwing litter from a vehicle can be dangerous for other vehicles, our wildlife and shows a total lack of respect for our residents and local community.
"I can think of far better things to spend £1,500 on. So please, take your litter home with you and put it in a bin."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.