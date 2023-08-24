Blyth: Man left girlfriend stranded by busy road after assault
A man assaulted and abandoned his partner on the side of a 70mph road after she ended their relationship.
Nathan Moar, 31, was driving on the A1 in Nottinghamshire when he pulled up the handbrake and forced his girlfriend out of his van on 6 August 2022.
He then assaulted her, smashing her phone when she called for help.
Moar, of Hallcroft Road, Retford, was given a two-year community order after admitting common assault and criminal damage at Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottinghamshire Police said the pair had been in a relationship for a few weeks but fell out after Moar spilt a drink down himself at a pub in Blyth.
On the drive home, the pair argued and Moar lost his temper when the victim ended their relationship, the force said.
Flashbacks
He forced her out on the side of the A1, assaulted her and smashed her phone.
Moar drove off and left the woman stranded and unable to call anyone for help, police said.
The force said the victim had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares and flashbacks.
At his sentencing hearing on Monday, Moar was further banned from contacting the victim for five years and ordered to pay her £600 compensation.
He is also required to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and a building better relationships course.
PC Lyndon Brown said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim and left her feeling extremely anxious and scared.
He added there was "no excuse for this kind of aggressive behaviour".
