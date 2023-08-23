Mansfield: Clean-up promise at site of fire-hit clothing firm
The derelict site of clothing recycling firm that was wrecked by fire will be cleaned up, the owners have promised.
Flames tore through Savanna Rags International's warehouse in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 18 March.
A local councillor has criticised an apparent lack of progress, calling the site "a blot on the landscape".
The company said it regretted the delay but demolition - due to start on 26 June - had been delayed by health and safety concerns.
More than 100 firefighters from 16 crews were involved in tackling the fire in Forest Road, which led nearby homes and businesses to be evacuated.
Andre Camilleri, who represents Berry Hill on Mansfield District Council and Mansfield South on the county council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the site was a problem, with clothing still strewn in the ruins.
"This mess has been left for five months," he said. "It's not only a blot on the landscape but it's obstructing the highway and pavement on a very dangerous road.
"Something needs to be done quickly before someone gets injured. Why should our residents have to put up with looking at this burnt-out building and all the rubbish?"
In response the company said it had engaged with contractors to oversee a "meticulous" demolition of its site, which was due to begin on 26 June.
However, the demolition delay related to health and safety and environmental concerns, which the business said fell "beyond our purview".
The company added: "We wish to assure our local community we are working in close collaboration… to address these concerns and ascertain a viable initiation date for the site's clean-up.
"While acknowledging the unsightly impact our site's current state has had on the landscape, we remain unwavering in our dedication to ensuring a comprehensive and regulatory-compliant demolition.
"Throughout this period, [we have] upheld constant communication with Mansfield District Council.
"We extend our gratitude to [the council] for [its] consistent support and invaluable guidance as we navigate through these intricate matters."
A Mansfield District Council spokesperson added: "We understand Savanna Rags are in discussion with licensed contractors to carry out the demolition and clearance work.
"[The] council will continue to give advice where it is needed so that works are carried out in accordance with health, safety and environmental regulations."
No-one was hurt in the blaze, which firefighters said was not being treated as suspicious.
