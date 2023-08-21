Beeston: Trams halted as overhead lines hit by vehicle
Nottingham's tram network has been further disrupted after overhead lines were hit by a vehicle.
The problem has stopped services between Cator Lane in Beeston and the University of Nottingham.
Tram operator Net said it was aware of the issue and had sent engineers to resolve the problem.
The disruption on Monday morning comes as ongoing track works have suspended services between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square.
Nottinghamshire Police went to the scene but no arrests have been made, the force confirmed.
Officers have also cordoned off nearby Station Road in Beeston.
Net said: "We currently have no service between Cator Lane and the University of Nottingham. Orange Line NCT Buses and EMR Trains are accepting our tickets and passes.
"We have planned maintenance, a bus replacement will be in operation between Wilkinson Street and the Old Market Square, near Debenhams."
