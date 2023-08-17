HMP Lowdham Grange: Woman arrested after drugs brought into prison
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs into a prison, police have said.
Nottinghamshire Police was called to HMP Lowdham Grange just before 07:00 BST on Wednesday after a report that a "polysubstance" had been found on a person entering the prison.
The arrested woman, 21, was held on suspicion of conveying prohibited articles into a prison and later bailed.
Police said inquiries were continuing.
PC Denise Fenton said: "Drugs have no place in prisons and can fuel a multitude of other problems, including debt, violence and control.
"We are very grateful to the prison authorities for their diligence and ongoing efforts to work alongside us to reduce this type of criminality."
The Category B prison was recently criticised by inspectors after multiple failings were revealed, including high levels of violence and self-harm.
