Bilsthorpe memorial to mark 30 years since mining disaster
- Published
A memorial service is being held to remember the victims of a mining tragedy in Nottinghamshire.
Bill McCulloch, 26, David Shelton, 31, and Peter Alcock, 50, died when the roof of a gallery at Bilsthorpe Colliery collapsed on 18 August 1993.
Three other men were rescued in a 12-hour operation. It was one of the last fatal colliery accidents in the UK.
A procession will take place from Bilsthorpe Bowls Club to the former colliery later.
The service is due to be held at the top of Pit Lane at 11:00 BST, the time that the tragedy happened.
Organiser Stephen Crane, 69, worked down in the pits for 25 years and was part of the rescue operation on the day of the disaster.
"We had to build a 2ft tunnel and work our way forward to help the trapped men, then it turned to a retrieval of the dead," he told the BBC.
"It is a shocking memory to have but we have got to live with it."
The former miner said he continues to suffer and cannot "do any sort of confined spaces".
Mr Crane said the service had been funded by an anonymous donation from a former miner and people of Bilsthorpe had also donated food.
He added it could be the last memorial of this scale because many of the former miners have died.
"I'm keen that this continues, but we're all getting older and there are less and less of us," Mr Crane explained.
"The first time I did this, we had about 800 people attend, the previous was about 450.
"It could have happened to any of us down there... that is the reason we started this to keep the memory of Bilsthorpe Pit Colliery going."
