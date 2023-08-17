Arnold: Wanted man forced way into house and hid in bath
A man who tried to escape police by forcing his way into a woman's home and hiding in her bath has been arrested.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers went to a property in Arnold on Monday looking for a man wanted over an affray offence.
Four men jumped from an upper floor window and one ran into a nearby house, pushed a woman over and hid in her bath before he was found.
The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray.
He was also held on suspicion of violence to secure entry and supplying class A drugs.
The force said white wraps believed be cocaine were found at the property in Kilnrbook Avenue along with cannabis, cash and mobile phones.
'Unacceptable'
Three of the men who jumped from the window, aged 16, 20 and 22, were detained in the garden.
They were arrested in connection with the supply of class A drugs.
A 39-year-old woman was also arrested for the supply and production of drugs.
Sgt Tim Register said the woman whose home was invaded was "understandably terrified", and described the suspect's actions as "completely unacceptable".
"The behaviour of all four was reckless as they attempted to evade arrest," he said.
"We are now carrying out a number of lines of inquiry to find out the scale of this operation with the hopes of making more arrests."
