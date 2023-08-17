Wanted criminal found hiding in Nottinghamshire loft by police
A wanted man has been jailed after he was found hiding in a loft behind a chest of drawers.
Nottinghamshire Police said a warrant was issued for Michael Wilson after he "failed to comply with the requirements of a post-custodial sentence".
He was released on licence midway through a 30-week sentence he received in August 2022 for possessing Class B drugs and handling stolen goods.
The 48-year-old, of Calverton, was arrested on Tuesday.
On Wednesday at Nottingham Magistrates' Court he was jailed for 14 days for failing to meet a supervision requirement.
Sgt James Carrington, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Wilson's efforts to avoid arrest failed miserably and we are pleased to have returned him to the courts to face the consequences of his actions."
