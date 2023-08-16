Fat dog rescued by Nottinghamshire Police 'back on his paws'
A dog who was so fat he could barely walk is now back on his paws after police rescued him while attending an incident.
Ziggy was "extremely overweight" when officers spotted him while on scene in Nottinghamshire, and his claws were growing into his paw pads.
Police did not want to leave him behind so they spoke to his owners, who agreed they could take the Staffie.
A year later, Ziggy has lost weight and is being cared for by new owners.
'Living his best life'
"Our officers don't just care about keeping people safe but animals too," said Nottinghamshire Police.
"Thanks to the work of the response officers for stepping in, Ziggy is now living his best life in a loving home with his new owners."
Ziggy was initially taken to Worksop Police Station where police officers and staff looked after him temporarily.
A permanent home was later found for him.
"A year later, eight-year-old Ziggy has now lost an amazing amount of weight and is back on his paws, bounding through fields," said police.
