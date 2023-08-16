Nottingham jewellery shop owner celebrates 50 years in business
The owner of a city centre's longest trading jewellery store has celebrated 50 years in business.
Grenville Price bought Michael Levin Jewellers in 1973 and it has been a staple of Pelham Street, Nottingham, ever since.
Customers have included the likes of Brian Clough, Jake Bugg and Dame Barbara Windsor.
Mr Price, 76, said the shop's "personal" touch had been key to its longevity.
"Coming into my shop is like coming into your front room to buy jewellery," he said.
"We're a family jewellers. We're serving our first, second and even third generation [of customers]."
Mr Price entered the jewellery trade when he left school aged 16 and became an apprentice hand engraver, earning the "princely sum" of two pounds and 10 shillings a week.
'Small beginnings'
After studying how to make and design jewellery at Trent Polytechnic, later Nottingham Trent University, he opened a trade workshop in Forman Street, before purchasing Michael Levin Jewellers.
The shop's profile was given a boost when it was featured in the 2013 Shane Meadows-directed video for Jake Bugg's single, Slumville Sunrise. The video has since been watched almost five million times on YouTube.
Mr Price said a number of famous faces had passed through the shop's doors.
"My favourite was Barbara Windsor. She was fantastic," he said.
"She was how she comes across in the Carry On films. She was very bubbly, very personable and a very charming lady."
But despite the glamour, Mr Price said his favourite aspect of the job had been "meeting with Nottingham people".
He said he had come from "a small beginning in a pre-fabricated house in Bilborough", had enjoyed some good luck along the way and had "been fortunate enough to work with nice people."
