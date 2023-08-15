Mansfield: Man charged over petrol station stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with stabbing another man in the back at a Nottinghamshire petrol station.
Police said the victim, in his 30s, suffered a single stab wound in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, at about 21:40 BST on Sunday.
A 20-year-old man was subsequently charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was due to appear before magistrates on Tuesday, the force said.
A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty has been released on conditional bail as inquires continue.
Officers said they believed it was a "self-contained incident" that did not pose a risk to the wider public.
However officers are due to carry out visible patrols in the area to reassure the community.
