Mansfield: Man injured after serious assault at petrol station
- Published
A man was left injured after a serious assault at a petrol station in Nottinghamshire.
The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-altering following the attack at about 21:40 BST on Sunday.
Officers went to the scene in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, and two suspects in their 20s were arrested.
Nottinghamshire Police said there was not thought to be any wider risk to the public.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 29-year-old man was held on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty.
Sgt Alice Bartle said: "This was a serious assault that left a man in hospital with injuries that thankfully weren't more severe.
"It really should go without saying but violence of this nature is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.
"While we believe this assault to have been an isolated incident that poses no risk to the wider public, we will be carrying out reassurance patrols across the area."
Inquiries are ongoing and people with information are urged to contact the force.
