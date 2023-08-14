Bestwood drugs haul leads to man's prison recall arrest
Two men have been arrested, with one recalled to prison, after heroin, cocaine and cannabis were found by officers in a plain-clothes operation.
Officers stopped an e-bike rider outside a house in Belleville Drive, Bestwood, Nottingham, and found Class A drugs in their possession on Thursday.
Inside the property, police found another man wanted on recall to prison, cannabis, cash and weighing scales.
Two men, aged 23 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of selling class A and class B drugs and was recalled to prison.
The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of selling class A and class B drugs, drug-driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and riding a motorcycle without a helmet.
