Sutton-in-Ashfield: Crash between motorbike and car shuts road
A road in a town was closed by police following a crash involving a motorbike and car.
Nottinghamshire Police said Jubilee Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was shut after the crash on Saturday evening.
The force said the crash happened at about 18:05 BST.
A local resident, who asked not to be named, told the BBC the air ambulance and other emergency services attended the scene of the crash.
