West Bridgford: Appeal after metal thieves strike at building site
Thieves have stolen copper piping and stainless steel worth thousands of pounds from a building site in Nottinghamshire.
Police said the materials were taken from the site at the Loughborough Road and Bridgford Road junction in West Bridgford.
It happened after workmen packed up on Monday afternoon - during Monday evening or early on Tuesday.
Officers have launched an appeal following the burglary.
Nottinghamshire Police said the offenders "may have looked like builders", but added "there shouldn't have been anyone on site during this period".
